Joanne Elizabeth LesCallette Dayton
April 30, 1932 - May 21, 2020
Joanne Elizabeth LesCallette Dayton, the daughter of Dorothy Lenore Lawson LesCallette and Grover Cleveland LesCallette, Jr. and was born on April 30, 1932 in Crisfield, MD. After living her first two years in Crisfield, her parents moved to Laurel, DE as her father was taken there for work with Delmarva Power and Light. She then moved to Vienna when she was four years old and lived there until 9 years ago when she entered assisted living in Easton, MD. She passed away at Caroline Nursing Home in Denton, MD on May 21, 2020 from renal failure.
She attended school in Vienna graduating from Vienna High School in 1949. She was a member of the last class to graduate from high school in 11 years and was a member of the largest class to ever graduate from Vienna High School.
In 1951, she married the late Charles Emerson Dayton, Sr. and they were married for 50 years when he passed on February 22, 2001. They made their home in Vienna for their entire married life where they were active in the Vienna United Methodist Church, Vienna Volunteer Fire Company, the Vienna Heritage Foundation, Chicone Ruritan Club, local PTAs, Boys' and Girls' Scouts, United Methodist Women, the local Homemaker's Club and probably her greatest love, selling Avon. She sold Avon for more than 50 years and loved visiting and calling on her customers.
She was an only child and she is survived by her children, Charles (Chuck) E. Dayton, Jr. (wife Joy), G.Benson Dayton (wife, Beth), and Lesley Joanne Dayton Schiff (husband, Tom); grandchildren Suzanne Dayton Nims (husband Gil), Charles B. Dayton (wife Lisa), Meg Dayton Hitchcock (husband Richard), Katie Dayton Bortner (husband Scott), and Kyle Dayton; great grandchildren Lacey and Lola Dayton, Ruby C. Nims and a great grandchild due in October and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Vienna River Walk Pavillion on Water Street in Vienna.
Funeral services and interment will be private with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charlie Dayton, Kyle Dayton, Gil Nims, Kevin LesCallette and Richard Hitchcock.
Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vienna United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 206 Church St., Vienna, MD 21869. To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020