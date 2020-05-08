Services
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Adams U. M. Cemetery
Accomac - Joe V. Northam, 41, of Accomac, Virginia, sadly departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Parksley, Virginia.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Joe was the son of Joe V. Satchell and Michelle Northam Wharton. He was affectionately known as "Joey" by his family and friends. Joey worked many different types of jobs, from being an exterminator, a golf course groundskeeper, and flipping cars, to his last place of employment at Walmart as a Stock Clerk.

Private graveside services were held at the Adams U. M. Cemetery, in Parksley, with Min. Quintavion Washington officiating.

He is survived by: his children, Jamya Northam, Tyrell Edwards, Juliana Northam, and Joelle Northam; his mother, Michelle Wharton; stepfather, Keith Wharton; father Joe V. Satchell; maternal grandfather, Robert J. Edwards; paternal grandmother, Francis Mason; brother, Cornik Northam; sister, Keichelle Wharton; special friend, Eyonda Davis; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 13, 2020
