John Adams, Sr.
Salisbury - John Merrill Adams, Sr, 81, of Salisbury passed away at his home on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Howard and Louise Adams. In his early years, he was a truck driver. He accomplished his goal of owning a car business when he started Adams Motors. His friendly and persuasive personality served him well. He enjoyed going to the car auctions each week.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Adams Robertson and her husband, James of Severna Park; his son, retired Lieutenant John Adams, Jr. of the Salisbury Fire Department and his wife, Molly of Salisbury; grandchildren, Eric Robertson of Glen Burnie and Ryan Robertson of Severna Park; stepgrandchildren, Lucy and Lola Jones of Salisbury; his sister, Faith Fooks and his brother, Warren Adams, both of Salisbury and various nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Semeler and his brother, Howard Adams, Jr.
His family would like to express gratitude for the support provided by Coastal Hospice. Donations may be made to Coastal Hospice in his memory.
Interment and a brief service will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019