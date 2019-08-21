Services
Bounds Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
John C. Boyce


1954 - 2019
Seaford - John C. Boyce, Jr. 64, of Seaford, DE passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lofland Park Center in Seaford. Born September 8, 1954 he was the son of Sandra Mosley and the late John C. Boyce, Sr.

Johnny loved the Lord, enjoyed going fishing, was a member of the Moose in Salisbury, and was an avid Redskins fan. Although he had a disability he was always positive and inspiration to others. He retired from Genesis Nursing Home and took pride in his work there.

He is survived by his sister, Teresa Crockett; a nephew; two nieces, one aunt; and many cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local hospice.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019
