Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
More Obituaries for John Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Massey


1923 - 2019
John C. Massey Obituary
John C. Massey

Frankford - John Clinton Massey passed away September 20, 2019. He was born May 1, 1923 in Willards, Maryland to the late Clinton and Wilsie J. Massey.

John was a staff Sargent in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He was a 33rd Degree Mason, a 60-year member of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of the state of Maryland Jephthah Lodge 222. John was a member of the Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, of Ocean View, Delaware.

Prior to retirement he owned the Harbor View Motel and Harbor Lights Restaurant, Bethany Beach.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice L. Massey; two grandsons, Jon Paul Arbeene and wife Catrina; Christopher Lee Arbeene and his Wife Crystal; Son-in-Law Paul Arbeene and his wife Sharon; several Great Grandchildren, one great great grandson, and Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Mary Alice Arbeene and Margaret Ann Massey, a brother Calvin J. Massey and his wife Audrey.

Funeral services will be held at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, DE. 19970 On Saturday, September 28, 2018 at 11:00 with a viewing at 10:00. Interment to follow at Mariners Bethel Cemetery, 81 Central Ave. Ocean View, DE 19970

In Liu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's name to Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church Building fund, 81 Central Ave. Ocean View, DE 19970.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
