John C. Wheatley. Jr.
Marion Station - John C. Wheatley, Jr., age 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of the late John C. Wheatley, Sr. and the late Theresa Wheatley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joanne Wheatley, and Mary Wheatley and his step-mother, Marie Wheatley.
John was formerly employed by Perdue and until his retirement in 2018, he was a manager for COBB farms. He was a past Governor of the Moose Lodge 654. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
John is survived by his wife of 19 years, Priscilla Mobray Wheatley, his brother Michael and his wife Billie and children Mackenzie and Justin Wheatley of Dundalk, Maryland, a daughter Michelle Harris of Virginia, sister-in-laws Colleen Webster (Jim), Cindy Causey (Bob) and Gretchen Nichols (Nick) and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for John will be held at a later date.
services are entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019