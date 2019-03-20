Resources
More Obituaries for John Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cannon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Cannon Obituary
John Cannon

Parksley - John R. Cannon, 95, of Parksley, departed this life following a lengthy illness on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley.

Born in Horntown, Virginia, John was the son of the late John A. and Caroline K. Cannon. He was united in holy matrimony to the late Bernice M. Cannon. John received his certification as a licensed electrician and plumber. He also worked at the Carlton Massey Auto, Inc. Dealership, in Pocomoke City, Maryland until his retirement.

Funeral services were held at the New Beginnings U. M. Church, Wattsville, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Interment was in the Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown.

John leaves to cherish loving memories: a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.