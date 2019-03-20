|
John Cannon
Parksley - John R. Cannon, 95, of Parksley, departed this life following a lengthy illness on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley.
Born in Horntown, Virginia, John was the son of the late John A. and Caroline K. Cannon. He was united in holy matrimony to the late Bernice M. Cannon. John received his certification as a licensed electrician and plumber. He also worked at the Carlton Massey Auto, Inc. Dealership, in Pocomoke City, Maryland until his retirement.
Funeral services were held at the New Beginnings U. M. Church, Wattsville, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Interment was in the Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown.
John leaves to cherish loving memories: a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019