John Charles "Sonny" Conway, Sr.
Mt. Vernon - John Charles "Sonny" Conway, Sr. of Mt. Vernon formerly of Marion Station, earned his heavenly wings on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, Maryland. Born May 29, 1937, he was the son of the late John M. and Marie Horsey-Conway.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Bernetta Conway; seven sons, John C. Conway, Jr., Andre Corbin (Robin), DeAngelo Maddox, Louis Harmon, Scott Harmon, James Tucker and Lester Coleman (Mary); seven daughters, Patricia Jennings (Roger), Dawn Banks (Isaac), Sonia Cain, Sonja Hill, Sharon Doane, Rolonda Tucker and Michelle Tucker; one sister, Annie Kenny; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center in Princess Anne (Mt. Vernon) with a viewing on hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the church.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019