Services
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
(804) 730-0035
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Church-Eastville
John Chewning Addison

John Chewning Addison Obituary
John Chewning Addison

Mechanicsville - John Chewning Addison, 84 of Mechanicsville, departed peacefully from this life at his home on November 13, 2019. Johnny was a quiet man and true gentleman who loved his family, walked in faith and led by example. The twinkle in his eye will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was the son of John and Jane Addison of Eastville; brother of Lucy Addison Restein. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Byrd Addison; daughters, Lynn Hancock (Tim), Corinne Price (Greg), Eve Addison (Bert); grandchildren, John and Evie Price, Addison Burton, Richard and Thomas Hancock; sister-in-law, Barbara Tull; nieces, Jane Bailey, Carolyn Stiles; and nephews, Joe and Addison Restein. Funeral service will take place at Christ Church-Eastville, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 367 Eastville, VA 23347 or The Chesapeake Bay Foundation at www.cbf.org.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
