John Culp



Salisbury - John Culp, 91, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late William Franklin Culp and Sadie Mae Davis Culp.



John was a past member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, and Red Men's Lodge.



He is survived by 2 daughters, Diane M. Kirkpatrick (Sam) and Linda V. Hayward; 3 step children, Thomas E. Smith (Ruth Malone), Ralph H. Smith (Margaret Ann), and Sylvia S. Stroop (George); 2 granddaughters, Rebecca Wulff and Angela Roberts; 3 step grandchildren, Tamara Pusey, Sherri Pavilack, and Scott Smith; 3 great grandchildren; 7 step great grandchildren; 2 step great great grandchildren; half-brother, Bobby Culp; half sister, Margaret Ann Soulis (Michael); step brother, Clifton Lawrence (Betty); and a special friend, Evelyn Moore.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hitch Smith Culp in 2010, 3 brothers, William, Jimmy, Philip, and a sister, Viola.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. James C. Hitch officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019