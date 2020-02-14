Services
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Market Street United Methodist Church
Onancock, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Steelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Steelman Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John David Steelman Ii Obituary
John David Steelman II

Accomac - Mr. David Steelman, 89, husband of Jean Page Byrd Steelman, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

A funeral service to celebrate his life, his love of music, and his service to country, will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Market Street United Methodist Church in Onancock, VA. A private interment will be held at Cape Charles Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Accomack Community Band, P.O. Box 135, Accomac, VA 23301, or Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family, and full obituary available, at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -