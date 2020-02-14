|
|
John David Steelman II
Accomac - Mr. David Steelman, 89, husband of Jean Page Byrd Steelman, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
A funeral service to celebrate his life, his love of music, and his service to country, will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Market Street United Methodist Church in Onancock, VA. A private interment will be held at Cape Charles Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Accomack Community Band, P.O. Box 135, Accomac, VA 23301, or Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family, and full obituary available, at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020