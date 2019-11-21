|
John "Asbury" De Haven
Horntown, VA - John "Asbury" De Haven (73) went home to be with the lord on Nov 19, 2019 at his home In Horntown, Va after a courage long battle with cancer.
Born on June 24,1946 in Crisfield, MD to the late John L Matthew & Mary De Haven Collins.
Mr. De Haven was an avid car enthusiast in which he enjoyed attending the NHRA National event at Maple Grove, PA every year and his hometown track every week US 13 Dragway, where he would watch his family and many friends race.
Mr. De Haven didn't know what a stranger was and would give to anyone in their time of need.
His career started out as a bread truck driver, bus driver, multi-business owner, and a mechanic.
Mr. De Haven was presided in death by his parents, former wife Donna De Haven, and a grandson Kyle Evans.
He was survived by his daughter Apryl Nelson and her husband Mike, son John C. De Haven and his wife Susan a step-daughter Melissa Evans and her husband Jim and a step-son James Tyler, a sister Rebecca Tyler and her husband Charles, a brother Charles De Haven and his wife Mary, grandchildren Amber & John "Mikey" Nelson, Ariela & Brittany De Haven, Kaleb Evans, great grandchildren Desi, Ava, Harper, Alex, & Jacob. A special niece Brooke De Haven and her daughter Savanna and two nephew's Glen & Roy Tyler.
Memorial service will be held On Dec 1, 2019 at 2pm at Living Hope Ministers of the Eastern Shore located at 27331 Crisfield Marion Rd. Marion Station, MD. 21838 with a celebration of life to follow.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019