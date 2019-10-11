|
John Dennis Sullivan
Princess Anne - John Dennis Sullivan, 79, of Princess Anne, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on September 10, 1940 in South Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John and Marie Manion Sullivan.
John is survived by three daughters, Tina Marie (Brent) Conner, Debra Ann (David) Widener, Lisa Mary (Jerry) Mears; five granddaughters, Molly Welch, Megan Meadows, Tiffany Meadows, Maura Mears, Miranda Mears; two brothers, Eugene (Patricia) Sullivan, Thomas (Bernadette) Sullivan and a sister, Patricia (Francis) Rafferty.
John Sullivan known as "Sully", grew up in South Philadelphia. During the years of 1958-1960, his passion for dance, music and Rock and Roll led him to American Bandstand where he lit the stage with his charisma, fire, and extreme uniqueness doing his own jitterbug, bop, and stroll. John's love for dancing kept him in popularity, and his love for music and dancing led him to his legacy. Following his days on American Bandstand, John was also a decorated 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. In addition, his tours of duty include Japan, Okinawa, Korea, Thailand, and Egypt, to include several stateside locations.
John started the USAF as a Morse Code Intercept Operator monitoring, collecting, and interpreting military voice and electronic signals of countries. In addition, John attended the University of Maryland World Global Campus where he became fluent in the Japanese language. It was then that John had the opportunity to teach English both in Japan and Thailand. He inspired many to continue their journey in learning the English language and culture. That was the start of his military career that led him to becoming a Material Facilities Supervisor.
John received many decorations, medals, badges, citations, and campaign ribbons which included: Air Force Commendation Medal; Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon; Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Service Star and 1 Bronze Service Star; Republic of Vietnam and Gallantry Cross with Palm; Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster.
Following his retirement in the USAF, John was a Correctional Officer at the Eastern Correctional Institution Facility in Somerset County and retired in 2004 with 16 years of service. John's humor would not only help his fellow officers get through the night, but even the inmates got a kick out of John dancing the "moonwalk" and pulling out his comb, without any hesitation and run it through his hair as if he were James Dean! John was a respected officer and appreciated by all. As they say, "laughter is the best medicine!"
We will forever remember John Dennis Sullivan for the honorable man that he was. John's passion for music, dance, and laughter will be carried on through his family. John was a dedicated family man who was always honest and empathetic. We will forever be grateful for the love he was shown us all, and more importantly for us children, he taught us that love does conquer all, given the 56-year marriage to Mariko, our dear mother. We will all dance and celebrate John's life, reminisce our memories that will hold dear forever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Camden Ave., Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019