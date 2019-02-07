|
John Dunham
Willards - John Wayne Dunham, 75, of Willards, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, peacefully at Coastal Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 16, 1944 in Willards, MD, he was the son of George and Manie Dunham. After serving 20 years in the United States Army, John worked for Deborah Heart and Lung Center in New Jersey for many years. John is survived by Brother, Larry (Beverly) Dunham; Two Sons, Michael Wayne Dunham, Donald Andrew (Stephanie) Dunham. He is preceded by Father, George Dunham, Mother, Manie Marie Dunham. John adored his four legged companion Zeus John Dunham and his loving cats. A public visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's honor may be made to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019