John Burke
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church
11211 Beauchamp Rd
Berlin, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church
11211 Beauchamp Rd
Berlin, MD
John E. Burke Obituary
John E. Burke

Ocean Pines - John (Jack) Edward Burke, age 84, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of the late Frank and Nellie Meeker Burke. He was raised in Belleville, NJ, later moving to Rockaway, NJ. He enjoyed his retirement in Ocean Pines, MD for 21 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth (Bette) Burke and sons, Robert Burke of Los Angeles, CA, and Denis Burke and his wife Ingrid of Union, NJ. There are three grandchildren, Jaiden, Edward, and Alexander Burke. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Burke and two brothers, Richard and Gene Burke.

Mr. Burke had served in the United States Marine Corps, and later was employed by Deluxe Corporation for 42 years. A member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, he enjoyed fishing, golf, gardening, spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play soccer He was also a great Green Bay Packers fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 12:00 PM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. William Mathesius will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to: St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 11211 Beauchamp Rd., Berlin, MD, or Friends of the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd. Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
