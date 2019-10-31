|
John E. Ketterman
Pittsville - John E. "Jack" Ketterman, age 78, of Pittsville died peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born in Berlin and was the son of the late Adam J. and Katherine (Adams) Ketterman.
Jack was a member of Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church in Libertytown. In his early years he enjoyed deer hunting and drag racing. He was a proud member of AA, celebrating over 28 years of sobriety, and enjoyed his classic 1950 Studebaker and 1950 Ford F1 until his health declined.
He is survived by his children, Beth A. Patkoff and husband Ron, of Tulsa, OK, Adam P. Ketterman and wife Sophia of Berlin and John E. Ketterman Jr. of Pittsville; John Jr's mother, Hallie M. Ketterman, who helped take care of him during his final days; a brother, Allen J. Ketterman of Bishopville; grandchildren, Binyimin Patkoff and Jordan Patkoff, and Kellie Ketterman and Zachary Ketterman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, William A. Ketterman, Patricia J. Daye, Richard W. Ketterman and Margaret A. Robinson.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 2 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville where friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019