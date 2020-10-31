John Edward "Eddie" Morris Jr.
Frankford - John Edward "Eddie" Morris, Jr., age 75, of Frankford passed peacefully Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Berlin, Maryland, he was the son of the late John Edward Morris Sr. and Cathleen (Hurdle) Rayne.
Eddie served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After returning to his hometown, he pursued a career as a Police Officer for the town of Fenwick Island for several years. Upon leaving the town of Fenwick Island, he then worked for Mountaire of Delaware as the Vaccination Coordinator until his retirement. After a few years of retirement, Eddie became the owner of West Line Liquors where he enjoyed talking with everyone who walked through the door. He sold the store in 2018 and became ill shortly thereafter. Eddie was a member of several fraternal and charitable organizations. He was an honorary member of Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, as well as Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company. He was a member of Delaware Lodge #37 A.F. & A.M. and Nur Shrine Temple, a Past Patron of Frankford Chapter #12, OES, and Past Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Delaware, OES.
He was also a member of the American Legion Post #24. He is survived by his loving wife, of 55 years, Jane; a son, Jamey E. Morris (Kathy) of Bishopville; a daughter, Jody M. Purnell (Bill) of Ocean City; four granddaughters, Jessica Morris, Kasey Morris, Mae Purnell, and Eva Purnell. A sister, Pamela Corrigan (Jimmy) of Wilmington, as well as a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a sister Sandra Wysock.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, November 5 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Reverend Fred Duncan officiating. Masonic and Order of the Eastern Star Services will be held just prior to the funeral service. Friends may call an hour before the service. Interment will be at the Bishopville Cemetery.
Due to the restrictions of COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be required and seating will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Richard A. Henson Cancer Center c/o TidalHealth Foundation, 100 E. Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD, 21801 or the Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford DE, 19963.
