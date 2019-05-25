John Edward Whittington, Jr.



Salisbury - John Edward Whittington, Jr., 60, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late John Edward "Ed" Whittington, Sr. (2014) and Frances Irene Fisher Whittington (2017).



"Eddie" attended Salisbury University and was a former member of the Moose Lodge. He owned and operated Whittington Trucking Company for over 35 years.



He is survived by his brother, Lloyd Allen Davis of Salisbury; several cousins, including, Keith Jackson & his wife, Denise of Seaford, DE; and his very close friend, Joyce Adshead of Salisbury.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Powellville Cemetery with Rev. Howard Travers officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to , 11350 McCormick Rd., Executive Plaza III, Suite 100, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 and or Ayres United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Pittsville, MD 21850.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on May 25, 2019