John Francis Hall, Jr



Salisbury - John Francis Hall, Jr., 67, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on November 17, 1951 in New York, he was the son of the late John, Sr., and Helen Ayers Hignutt.



John attended schools in New York. In 1968, at the age of 17, he entered the United States Marine Corps, where he served during the Vietnam Era. John was employed as a Welder/Fabricator with Lewis Steel for over twenty years and later as a truck driver with Green Spring Dairy. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife as well as fishing.



John is survived by his wife Diane; one son Jason J. Hall and his wife Erica; two step children, Vicki McGinnis and her husband Jesse and Robert A. Bell and his wife Kim; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters, Marion and her husband Steve and Joan; a brother, Larry and his wife Linda, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda and Donna.



A celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in John's honor may be made to the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 23, 2019