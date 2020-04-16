|
John "Johnny" Harold Bounds III
On April 11, 2020 John "Johnny" Harold Bounds III (63) drew his last breath in the presence of 2 of his devoted daughters. Formerly of Allen he was residing in Selbyville, DE at the time of his death.
Johnny is survived by his daughters Ashley Sullivan of Salisbury, Kelly Bounds of Hebron, Maria Bowden of Eden, and Heather Bowden of Georgia. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren 2 of which, Isabella Sullivan and Mya Shockley, he had a special bond with, a loving nephew Robert Bounds, nieces Heather and Stacey, and his family, a special friend Loretta Sard, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father John Harold Bounds II, his mother Nancy Martinez, and a brother, Robert Earl Bounds.
Born on September 25, 1956 in Allen, Johnny was the definition of a good old boy. He loved hunting, fishing, the Redskins, and ginger brandy. His favorite color was camouflage. He was quick with a joke, evident by the constant twinkle in his distinctive blue eyes. He loved his friends and his girls and always had a story to entertain any one around.
After a brief stint in the US Coast Guard, Johnny went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Welding at DelTech. He made a career as a heavy equipment operator. It was often said that if he didn't know how to run a piece of equipment, all he need was an hour and he would be using it like he had been doing it his entire life. He especially found joy in the work he did on golf courses.
Arrangements are being handled by Pippen Funeral Home in Camden, DE. A memorial service worthy of Johnny's memory will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020