John Harold Wilson
Bivalve - John Harold Wilson, 63, of Bivalve, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born on November 17, 1956, in Salisbury, he was the eldest son of the late John and Patricia Wilson of Salisbury. John dedicated his life to saving the lives of others. In February 1983, John began his service to our community by joining the Salisbury Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter at Station 2 where he served as President. In February 1990, John joined Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company where he became a paramedic and served as Deputy Chief. For the past twenty years, John has served with West Side Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter, paramedic and a member of the dive team. At the time of his death, John was Chief of West Side Volunteer Fire Department and a member of their Marine Rescue Operations. Formerly, John served West Side as Assistant Chief and Ambulance Captain. John began serving as a career firefighter with Salisbury Fire Department in 1987 and later as a career firefighter paramedic until his retirement in 2003. Since his retirement from Salisbury, John served as a career firefighter paramedic with West Side Volunteer Fire Department and Hebron Volunteer Fire Department. John was a legend, an aggressive and compassionate provider, fun loving and professional. John was the one you wanted to learn from, and the firefighter paramedic that you wanted to emulate. John precepted paramedics in training and is to credit for inspiring many. John knew well the weight of his life's work, and knew the value of finding humor in the worst of situations, and taking care of his fellow brothers and sisters in the fire service. An integral part of each and every community he served, John led by example and was a dedicated friend to many. John was the constant, the one who could always be counted on; there was no job too big or too small.
John loved with all of him. John loved people, the outdoors and animals. John enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating with his friends. John loved all animals, especially dogs and most recently, Suzie. John loved everyone, and everyone loved John. John cared about people, and left a lasting impression on every person he met. John will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
John is survived by his beautiful and beloved daughters, Casie Wilson of Delmar, and Allison Jaskewich, and her husband, Brandon, also of Delmar. John came to peace in the West Side community, the place he proudly proclaimed had "the most beautiful sunsets in the world."
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Neil Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia, and dear friend and brother in the fire service David Insley, of Delmar.
A Fireman's Funeral will be held Sunday at 2pm the Westside Volunteer Fire Department where friends may visit from 12pm - 2pm. Interment will follow in Bivalve Cemetery. Rev. Harry Hetz. will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: West Side Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 85, Bivalve, MD 21814
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019