John Henry Massey
Ocean Pines - Loving Husband, Cherished Father, Adored Grandfather, Younger Brother & Trusted Friend
The one thing we all know with complete certainty is that he was our family's compass. He quietly and unassuming taught us all the most important lessons in life:
-Never Underestimate and Always Appreciate the Power of Kindness
-Always Look at the World thru the Eyes of Others & Put those Visions in Motion through your Actions
-Make Time to Show Children Young & Old How Cherished & Loved They Are
-Appreciate The Value & Importance of Hard Work and Being True to Your Word
-Constantly Embrace the Healing Power of a Good Story or Laugh
These lessons were the foundation for his remarkable life and will continue to be the same for his beloved wife Joanne, his older brother & sister-in-law Charles and Ruth Massey, his loving children Chuck and Linda Massey, Mike and Wendy Massey, Corrie and Don Boger and Kevin and Brieanne Heggan, his adoring grandchildren Briana, Sydney, Kendall, Samantha, Ruby, Liam & Mae and last but not least his great-grandchildren Annabelle & Silas.
Though he has left this world we all take great comfort in knowing he is in a place where he is surrounded by all our love, his store is always open for children to play, Joanne and his home is a retreat from the craziness of our daily lives, his childhood and life stories are forever heard for the 1st time, all the gardens are beautiful and overlook a canal and every steakhouse finally accepts that there is only one way to serve a perfect New York Strip (Medium Well with a Side of Ketchup).
In loving memory of John, Dad, PopPop and friend, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Diakonia Homeless Shelter 12747 Old Bridge Road Ocean City MD 21842.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019