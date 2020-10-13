1/1
John Henry Peek
John Henry Peek

Salisbury - John Henry Peek , 92, of Salisbury died Monday October 12, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.

Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late Rev Henry Peek and Geneva Peek.

He was a member of Walker Memorial Church of God in Princess Anne, MD where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent for 16 years. He was a Life time Trustee, head of the bus ministry for five years and served on the Church and Pastor Counsel numerous times.

He served proudly in the US Marines. He worked for the Shakespeare Company for six years, Clark Brothers for six and half years and was a self-employed painting contractor for 45+ years.

He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He especially loved traveling, gardening , vegetables and flowers. John had a green thumb and could grow just about anything. He loved bowling, but especially loved going fishing with his son. John loved having all his family over for holidays and birthday parties.

John is survived by his daughter Debbie Avens (Rev Mark), a son Ronald Peek, granddaughter Katie Crowl (Jesse) and granddaughter Jessica Vestal (Kyle) and a step-son Jeff Moos from previous marriage. Sisters Sarah Hales, Bernice Townsend, Betty Clark, Edith Hall and Sharon Taylor. Brothers Elmo Peek, Rev Roy Peek, and Wayne Peek. Special friend Dee Davidson and a loyal canine companion named Buddy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen June Peek, whom he was married to for 50 years and his second wife Esther Jean Peek. He was also proceeded in death by brothers George , Bobby , Henry, Jack and Norris Peek.

Special thanks to Coastal Hospice, his nurse Diana and Coastal Hospice at the Lake for all there loving care.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 12 noon at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with visitation from 11 to 12. Visitors may also visit on Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Holloways Funeral Home. Rev Harvey Tyler and Rev John Kalfayan will officiate. Interment will be held in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
