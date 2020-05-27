John J. AlexParsonsburg - On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 John J. Alex, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 96.John was born on September 7, 1923 in Bellmore, NY to Father John F. Alex and Mother Marguerite (Nee Butel).John proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. After his military service, John worked as a Computer Programmer for several corporations including IBM in New York, Campbell's Soup, and Perdue in Maryland.John married his wife Carol (Nee Rueger) on March 21, 1959. They had two children, daughter Dawn Baldwin (Dwight) and son Scott. Both live in Hammonton, NJ.The family lived in North Babylon, NY until September 1983 when John and Carol moved to Parsonsburg on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.John was always quick with a joke and purveyor of puns. He loved fishing, baseball and was an avid gardener.John is predeceased by his father, mother and sister Patricia. He is survived by his wife, sister Dorothy, daughter, son and three grandsons-Alex (Megan), Max (Waldy) and Liam.Funeral services will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive Salisbury, MD 21804