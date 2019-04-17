John Joseph Crane



Greenbackville VA - John Joseph Crane, 88, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at his Captains Cove home, surrounded by loving family members. Born February 20, 1931, in Chicopee, Mass., he was a son of the late Stephen V. Crane and Mary Julia Lawko Crane.



Mr. Crane served honorably in the U. S. Navy for 3 ½ years and was a mason in the construction industry. John was an avid golfer and gardener.



Mr. Crane is survived by three sons; Stephen H. Crane of Hyde Park, NY, John J. Crane, Jr. and his wife Judy, of Newtown, CT and Randy O. Crane and his wife Andrea, of Wake Forest, NC; one daughter, Jacquelyn Ann Liming and her husband Steven of Captains Cove, Greenbackville, VA; two sisters, Charlotte Malvicini of Durham, CT and Beatrice Patterson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; eleven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Lana Labarge.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Mae Sunderland Crane in 2012 and two sisters, Eleanor O'Brian and Barbara Engels.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.