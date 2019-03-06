|
John Kellam
Keller - John R. Kellam, 67, of Keller, departed this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in Nelsonia, Virginia, John was the son of the late Floyd M. and Clarissa L. Finney Kellam. He was married to the late Sharon W. Kellam. John was affectionately called "Johnny" or "John Boy" by his family and friends. Johnny enlisted in the United States Navy. At the end of his military service, he worked in several local industries before his retirement from Sharp Energy.
A funeral service was held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Johnny was preceded in death by his son, Robert E. Kellam and leaves to cherish his memories: son, Thomas J. Kellam; two grandsons; two nieces that he and his late wife raised; eight siblings, James L Kellam, Joan Johnson, Lawrence Kellam, Jean Baugh, George A. Kellam, Joy K. Tyler, Alvin Kellam and Jacqueline E. Dennis; multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and his friend and caretaker, Ida Cox.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019