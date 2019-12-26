|
John L. Hamblin
Millsboro - Mr. John L. Hamblin, age 85 of Millsboro, DE died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home.
He was born on November 8, 1934, the son of the late Joshua Hamblin and Flossie Revel Hamblin. He was a 1952 graduate of Millsboro High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1953 to 1957.
Mr. Hamblin worked at DuPont in Seaford for 39 years retiring in 1992. Following his retirement, he worked as Manager at Eastside Car Wash for sixteen years.
John was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and served as trustee and financial secretary. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine Rogers Hamblin, two daughters, Sharon Smith of Millsboro, DE and Sandy Gauding and her husband Gerry of Middletown, DE along with three grandchildren, Ryan Smith of Millsboro, DE, Matthew Gauding of Philadelphia, PA and Lauren Gauding of Middletown, DE. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 11 AM - 1 PM for viewing and visitation. Officiating will be Rev. Karen Tunnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, PO Box 566, Millsboro, DE 19966. Letters of condolence may be emailed via
www.watsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019