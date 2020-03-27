|
|
John (Jack) M. Steffy
Salisbury - On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Dr. John M. Steffy passed away at the age of 85 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Jack was born on February 18, 1935 in Santa Monica, CA to John and Helen Steffy. Following in the footsteps of his father, he pursued a career in medicine, earning his MD at University of Maryland in 1965. Prior to his medical degree, he studied zoology at UCLA in 1961. Specializing in anesthesiology, he practiced medicine in Salisbury from 1974 through 1998.
Jack served his country in the Vietnam War as a physician from 1966 to 1967. For distinguished and outstanding service, he was awarded the Bronze Star and elevated to the rank of Captain.
His life-long love of nature lead to a summer job at Sequoia National Park, and he shared this love of the outdoors with his children, taking many road trips throughout their lives. Jack's love of the outdoors inspired his son, John, to settle in Colorado. Jack shared his passion for medicine with his daughter, Kathryn (Missy), who, as a young child, accompanied him on Sunday rounds at the hospital.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beatrice Schwartz. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda, and his two children, John H. Steffy (Diana) of Ft. Collins, CO, and Kathryn M. Steffy of Salisbury, MD. He is also survived by his two step-children, Scot Hawkins (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD, and Melissa Hawkins-Holt (Stephen) of Timonium, MD and their daughters, Kelly and Lindsey Holt.
In the Salisbury medical community, he was known as the "doctor's doctor", and he was loved and appreciated by his many patients over the years. During the last months of his life, Jack and Linda worked together towards his recovery. He loved her the way we all want to be loved. A kind and patient soul, he leaves a big void in all of our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020