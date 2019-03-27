|
|
John Niblett
Berlin - John R. (Dick) Niblett, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He grew up in Salisbury, Maryland. He was a basketball standout at Wicomico High School and went on to attend Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia on a basketball scholarship. After graduating from Davis and Elkins he immediately joined the US Marines and spent 17 months in Okinawa, Japan. He received an honorable discharge from the Marines and met and married the love of his life, Kathryn Ann Schaube. They moved to Bloomfield, NJ, where he took a teaching job at North Junior High School where he taught Physical Education and Health. He coached the varsity soccer team and basketball teams during his tenure at NJHS. He then moved to the Bloomfield High School, where he taught and coached the varsity basketball team. He retired in 1991. Dick also coached baseball for the Verona Recreation Department for many years after moving to Verona in 1965. His coaching days in Verona continued to be a highlight of his summer away from teaching. Upon retirement, Mr. Niblett moved with his wife, Kathryn, to Ocean Pines, Maryland, where he continued his love of sports and focused on golf. He played golf with his new friends and enjoyed retirement to the fullest. Dick is survived by his wife Kathryn (nee Schaube), daughters; Kimberly (Paul Heverly) Basko, Pamela Alstede, grandchildren; Alyssa Basko, Breanne Basko Smith (Charles), and Justin Alstede. He is preceded in death by his parents Flora M. Newton, John Sidney Niblett and sibling, Norman Niblett.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD from 2-4 PM. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019