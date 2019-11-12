|
John Philip Hauswald
Salisbury - John Philip Hauswald, 97, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Lakeside Assisted Living. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Carl Conrad Hauswald, Sr. and Margaret Virginia Zimmer Hauswald.
He was a US Army WWII veteran, serving as 2nd LT, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was former president of and the Jerry Lewis Telethon for the State of Maryland, and the Vermont Savings and Loan Association. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Carrollton Bank in Baltimore. John retired in 1989 as President of Hauswald Bakery in Baltimore after 34 years. In his teen years, he enjoyed playing ice hockey for Poly Tech High School in Baltimore and in college playing (and medaled) Lacrosse for the University of Maryland. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, traveling, spending time at his Ocean City residence, going to Florida in the wintertime, and his favorite vacation place was Hawaii.
John is survived by six children, Carol Wright (Phil) of Hebron, Linda Weston (Ed) of Marriottsville, Mark Hauswald (Juliet) of Northeast, Paul Hauswald (Monica) of Glenarm, Carl Hauswald (Anne) of Hanover, PA, and John Hauswald (Frankie) of Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Myrtle Walker of Parkville; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Romaine Hauswald and his second wife, Elsa Hauswald; and a grandson, Benjamin Weston.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Fred Walker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019