Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
SonRise Church
10026 Main St
Berlin, MD
John Raymond Bryant, age 54 died on May 24, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. Born in Seaford, DE, he was the son of the late William L. and Virginia Crainfield Bryant. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Joyce C. Bryant, and children, Jonathan Andrew Bryant and his wife Letty of Salisbury, Jessica Young and her fiancé Garrett Lewis of Chincoteague, Erin Harris and Thomas Daisey of Pittsville, and Kelly Harris and Matthew Clark of Newport News, VA. There are six grandchildren, Haven Bryant, Armando Bryant, Andrew Thomas, Jaxon Young, Jonathan Bryant, Jr., and Thomas Daisey, ll, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother, Daniel Boone Bryant and his wife Debbie of Bishopville, and a sister, Barbara DeKnight of Salisbury.

Mr. Bryant had worked for Donoway Construction. A true sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and followed NASCAR (Dale Earnhart, Sr. and Jr.) and the Baltimore Ravens. At home he enjoyed gardening and raising chickens.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 2:30 PM at SonRise Church, 10026 Main St. Berlin, MD. Pastor Daryl McCready will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name, may be made to "John (Johnny Ray) Bryant Memorial Fund" GOFUNDME web page. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019
