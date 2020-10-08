1/1
John R. Griffith Sr.
1938 - 2020
John R. Griffith, Sr.

Seaford - John R. Griffith, Sr., 82, of Seaford, formerly of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Parkview Nursing Home in Wilmington.

He was born February 11, 1938 in Richmond, Virginia, a son of the late Martin Van Buren Griffith and Katharine Nuckols Griffith.

John enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school graduation and proudly served his country. John's strong work ethic started at an early age to help support his mother and family. He earned his Captain's license as a sea-going Captain and was at the helm of the Woodland Ferry for a few years. His true passion was airplanes and He worked hard to earn the title of Certified Flight Instructor-Instrument (CFII) and worked and owned Laurel Air Inc. He also enjoyed spending time on the water, fishing and boating. He attended Woodland United Methodist Church. John loved people and never met a stranger and enjoyed traveling with his first wife, Wanda, around to the nursing homes of Delmarva to sing for the residents.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Rebecca "Becky" Griffith; children, Gale L. Phillips (Donald) of Salisbury, John R. Griffith, Jr. (Crystal) of Seaford and Ron Frey of Australia; many Grand and Great Grand grandchildren; a sister, Mary L. Brierly (David); a brother, Charles R. Griffith (Emily); and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend and Navy buddy, Ronald Dustman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda P. Griffith; a daughter, Cindy Dove; and brothers, Martin Van Buren Griffith, Jr., George Griffith and Albert Griffith.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for family and close friends will be private and by invitation from the family due to the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
