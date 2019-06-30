John Robert Peters, Jr.



Salisbury - John Robert Peters, Jr., 44, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis of severe pulmonary hypertension. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of John Robert Peters, Sr. and Sheryl Joanne Guyer Peters.



"Johnny" was a member of Crossroads Church of God, Salvation Army and the EBW (Extreme Backyard Wrestling), in which he was inducted into the EBW Hall of Fame by "Iron Bull Argus", Gus Genco. He was a WWE and Nascar fan. The family would like to thank Pro Wrestlers Stro and Ted DiBiasi for being his personal prayer support on the phone during Johnny's last days. Special appreciation goes to Wendy Kinley, a sister in love, who attended to his every need in Annapolis and kept him in contact with his family every day.



He was the founder of Faithful Spiritual Warfare Internet Ministries, and attended Salisbury Christian School, Crusader's Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy and graduated from Thomson High School in 2005. Johnny worked at Arby's (south) prior to working in security at Dresser Industries until his health declined.



In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his fiancée, Carrie-Lynn "Amber" Cantwell of Salisbury; and a cousin he called "aunt", L. CarlAnn Cornwell of Salisbury. He also leaves to celebrate his life who were special in his heart, multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Graf, Cornwell, Peters and Hall families across the Eastern United States including the pro wrestler Scott Hall from New Jersey and his Aunt Linda from Texas.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Rebekah Peters; his grandparents, Rev. Harry and Minnie Guyer and Fred and Neva Peters, and several aunts and uncles from the Peters' family.



A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 7:00 pm at the Crossroads Church of God in Fruitland with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor John M. Kalfayan. A later memorial will be held at The Salvation Army in September with Capt. Matt Trantham officiating.



Contributions may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army Camp Tomahawk Fund, 407 Oak St., Salisbury, MD 21804; and or Crossroads Church of God Honduras Mission Fund, 708 Sharps Point Rd., Fruitland, MD 21826; and or in Memphis, TN.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on June 30, 2019