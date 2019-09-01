Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:15 PM - 3:00 PM
The Salvation Army Chapel building
407 Oak Street
Salisbury, MD
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
The Salvation Army Chapel building
407 Oak Street
Salisbury, MD
John Robert Peters Jr. Obituary
John Robert Peters, Jr.

Salisbury - John Robert Peters, Jr., 44, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis of severe pulmonary hypertension. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of John Robert Peters, Sr. and Sheryl Joanne Guyer Peters.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at The Salvation Army Chapel building, 407 Oak Street, Salisbury Md 21804, at 3pm with a visitation at 2:15 prior to the service. Officiating will be Capt. Matt Trantham.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army Camp Tomahawk Fund, 407 Oak St., Salisbury, MD 21804; and or Crossroads Church of God Honduras Mission Fund, 708 Sharps Point Rd., Fruitland, MD 21826; and or in Memphis, TN.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com for complete obituary and to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019
