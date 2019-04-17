John Russell Watson, Jr.



Salisbury - John Russell Watson, Jr., age 81, originally from Princeton, New Jersey passed away at his home in Salisbury, surrounded by family on Saturday, April 13th, 2019.



Russ, as he was affectionately known, was born in Princeton on December 20, 1937 to John Russell, Sr. and Laura Lila (Sommers) Watson. He moved to Salisbury with his family in 1980 to open a manufacturing facility for Heinemann Electric. By 1983 Heinemann had tripled its manufacturing space building a 48,000 sq ft plant in the Northwood Industrial Park.



An accomplished athlete Russ lettered in basketball and baseball at Princeton High School and went on to become the President of West End Soccer Association where he directed the club's expansion from a few hundred boys to some 1,500 in three short years while coaching their first State Cup Championship team in 1978.



An avid golfer Russ spent most of his retirement years as a member of Nutters Crossing Golf Course playing regularly with a group of friends, caring for his yard and watching his beloved grandchildren play soccer.



Russ was preceded in death by his parents and his two younger brothers, Bruce and Dean Watson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Sandra Lowery Watson; his children, Brenda Stook of Greeneville, TN, Tim and his wife Terry of Aurora, ME; Bryan and Darrin Watson of Salisbury; and his grandchildren, Morgan Johnston-Stook, and McKenzie and Bailey Watson.



A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 pm on Friday, April 19th at Holloway Funeral Home on Snow Hill Road. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Barry Grow will officiate. In lieu of flowers please give to .