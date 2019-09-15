|
John T. Williamson, Jr.
- - John T. Williamson, Jr., age 49, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home of natural causes after a brief illness. He is survived by his father John T. Williamson, Sr. and his wife Frayser, his mother Christine Hatton and her husband Jeff. Also his brothers Justin (Margie), Jacob (Gwyn) and Steven Hatton (Beth), sisters Tara Quail (Rob) and Jessica Brown, step children Brandon Williams and Sara Williams; his uncles Jim and Joe Williamson (Karen) and aunt Susan Lokey and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy L. Williamson and brother-in-law Steve Brown.
John was a 1988 graduate of Mardela High School and spent most of his young adult life employed in the family business, John T Williamson Masonry Co. Later he obtained his CDL license and was employed by Excel Pool Water. He went on to be self-employed as an independent contractor with Marty Renshaw Logging Company.
John will be fondly remembered by his childhood and life- long friend Cliff Wirt and his family as well as his friends in the trucking brotherhood who nick named him "Big John".
There will be a private burial in Pennsylvania at a later date where he will be laid to rest with his wife Tammy.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019