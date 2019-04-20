|
|
John W. Conquest, Jr.
Hallwood - John W. Conquest, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
The son of the late John William and Anita Hughes Conquest, Johnny was born March 28, 1947 in Nassawadox, VA. He graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in 1965, and continued his education at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE, and Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA.
A third-generation farmer, Johnny spent more than half his life farming. Although growing crops was his passion, he particularly enjoyed raising Angus cattle, and showing and racing horses. Johnny played a vital role in the foundation of the Eastern Shore Agri-Fair in the 1980s and was a 4-H leader in northern Accomack County.
Since the mid-1990s, Johnny managed the grounds maintenance at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and the Navy Surface Combat Systems Center, on Wallops Island.
Johnny was a long-time active member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12-06, serving over 30 years with distinction, in various Division and Flotilla leadership positions. As Captain of the Eastern Shore's Division 12, he was responsible for the five Eastern Shore Flotillas and their 170 members. Johnny was distinguished with numerous awards, including four Coast Guard Unit Commendations, and four Sustained Auxiliary Service Awards, to name a few. Johnny had a passion for boating safety, devoting hundreds of hours teaching Safe Boating Classes to countless boaters, and conducting Vessel Safety Checks for both recreational and commercial fishing vessels. His role in Eastern Shore boating safety was significant to the United States Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and those on the waters of the Eastern Shore.
An avid outdoorsman, Johnny spent endless hours hunting waterfowl and fishing the waters of the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake Bay. He was a long-time member of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Ducks Unlimited Chapter and Eastern Shore Anglers Club; was instrumental in developing the annual Kids' Day fishing outings in Saxis and Morley's Wharf; and was the organizer and Captain of the Assawoman Angler's Surf Fishing Team.
Whether it was his membership on the Board of Trustees at Temperanceville United Methodist Church, or his involvement in his family's business, John W. Taylor Packing Company, Johnny was a dedicated worker who contributed to his community. He will always be remembered for the time that he spent and the love that he had for his family. His love, kindness, and service will be sorely missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Janie; daughters, Beth Onley of New Church, VA, and Amy Taylor and her husband, Dyke, of Centreville, MD; five grandchildren, Cole, Ryan, and Ashley Charnock, all of Hallwood, and Caroline and Lauren Taylor, of Centreville; and one great-granddaughter, Loralei Mason Charnock.
A celebration of life service will be held at Downings United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Robyn Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlantic Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., P. O. Box 207, Atlantic, VA 23303.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 20, 2019