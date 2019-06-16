Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
John W. "Jack" Greene Jr.


1950 - 2019
John W. "Jack" Greene Jr. Obituary
John "Jack" W. Greene Jr.

Fruitland - Jack, 68, of Fruitland, passed at home on 6/8/2019. He was born on 11/8/1950 in Salisbury to his parents, Sally D. Greene and the late John W. Greene Sr. In addition to his mother, Jack is survived by his son, Richard J. (Kimberly) Greene, and their children, Danielle and Nate.

Jack is a US Coast Guard Veteran and later worked many years in retail. He was an avid billiards player and could often be found playing at the Redman Lodge in Fruitland.

Memorial Service, Tuesday, 6/18, 3:00PM, Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury. Visitation 1-hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, American Legion Post 64, 1109 American Legion Rd. Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019
