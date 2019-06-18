|
|
John W Short, Sr.
Frankford - John W. Short, Sr. age 61, of Frankford, Delaware passed away at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on June 4, 2019.
John was born in Lewes, Delaware a son of Rueben Short and Diana Revel.
John retired as an automobile mechanic, he was an avid American muscle car collector. His nickname as a young man was, "Johnny Jump'. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and his cats.
He is survived by his son, John W. Short, Jr. of Wilmington, DE. A daughter Marcy Robbins of Frankford. Grandchildren, Shelby and Tyler Robbins and John, III. and Cooper A. Short. His longtime companion Jan Shockley of 21 years. Her children, Clayton Shockley, Brenda Tharp, Angel Conaway, Heather Tharp, and Brittney Conaway.
A graveside service will be held in Carey's Camp Cemetery in Millsboro on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. The Pastor Mike Todd will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019