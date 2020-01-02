|
|
John William Atkinson
Lewes - John William Atkinson, 51, of Lewes, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home.
Born in Bayshore, New York, he was the son of Geraldine Weidtman Atkinson of Mardela Springs, MD and the late John Joseph "Jack" Atkinson.
He loved fishing since the day he could hold a pole. He loved his family more than life. Johnny enjoyed trying to beat his family at Scrabble and sometimes win. He enjoyed hunting, reading, and cooking and thinking his cooking was better than everyone. His loved his pet dog, "Boris".
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 3 years, Gloria Glowitz Atkinson; 2 sisters, Theresa Abrams (Kenneth) of Mardela Springs and Carolyn Stewart (Bryan) of Lindenhurst, NY; a brother, William Atkinson (Kim) of Fruitland; 2 sister in laws, Gwen Yetter of Lewes, DE and Gale Campbell of Exton, PA; 2 brother in laws, Gary Glowitz (Kim) of Delaware City, DE and Guy Glowitz (Camille) of New Castle, DE; a mother in law, Georgia Glowitz of Lewes, DE; 26 nieces and nephews; 27 great nieces and nephews; 2 lifelong friends, Robert Pupillo of FL and Dean Milazzo of NY; a special cousin, Kevin White of Massapequa, NY; countless aunts, uncles, and friends, whom he deeply loved.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Christopher J Atkinson, and a nephew, Christopher Abrams.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Gary Knapp.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020