Johnnie Mae Sims
09/08/1945 - 10/05/1968
Happy Heavenly Birthday! Mom, we look up to the stars and the sky in heaven on this day, which happens to be your birthday. We are sending you lots of love, hugs and kisses. Heaven now holds our mother, sister, aunt and friend on her special day. Lord, we ask that you give her a special bouquet of beautiful flowers and please tell her that we love her with all eternity and she is truly missed.
We love you Johnnie Mae Sims!
From Your Loving Family
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2019