Johnny Layton
Salisbury - Johnny E. Layton, 71 of Salisbury, passed away December 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born August 14, 1948 he was the son of the late James Edward Layton Sr. and Gladys Olive Layton.
Johnny was a musician at heart. He was involved with numerous bands, music groups, and jam sessions. Johnny was a business owner of J & L Petroleum Services Inc. located in Salisbury. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time supporting his family and friends in their endeavors.
Survived by his loving wife of 53 years Linda; son John Michael and his wife Natalie; granddaughters Brianna (KJ Laird) and Selena; siblings Jimmy and his wife Trish, Jerry, and Judy; step-brother Billy Clarke and his wife Julie; step-sister Jeanette Dunston and her husband Jack; other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother James Edward Layton Jr. as well as his parents.
A celebration of life service will take place Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 407 Gordy Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Johnny's memory to the or Coastal Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019