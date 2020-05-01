|
Jon Edward Rider
Seaford - Jon Edward Rider, 74, of Seaford, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Berlin Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born on September 5, 1945 in Salisbury, Maryland, a son of the late George and Ruth Rider.
Jon worked as a budget analyst for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon for 30 years. He was also an avid reader.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Vicki L. Rider; a daughter, Pamela R. Robey (Bruce) of Hampton, Virginia; grandchildren, Andrew, Mason, and Baylee Robey; a brother, Jerry Rider of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Rider; and a sister, Joan Pochop.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, services for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, services for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020