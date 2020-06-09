Jonathan "Jon" A. Dunn
Jonathan A. Dunn (Jon), 31, of Salisbury passed away in his home on June 7th, 2020. Born on September 7th, 1988 in Salisbury, he was the son of Michael Dunn and Karen Kim Dunn. Jon was a graduate of Bennett High School and worked as the greenhouse manager at Johnson's Seed & Feed. Jon brought his heart to work with him every day and enjoyed helping his customers pick the perfect plant or offering advice on growing techniques. He always had a way of lighting up any room he entered with his brilliant smile and exuberant personality. Jon had so much passion and zest for life. He was an avid fisherman and would jump on the chance to reel in a fresh catch. He had many happy memories from the hunting camp, Boy Scouts, and numerous fishing trips aboard his Dad's boat, the Sarah Elizabeth. In recent years he became a Certified Master Gardener for which he was able to share his love of gardening with his community. Jon loved jamming out at music concerts, wearing his kilt at the Maryland Renaissance Festival, and was the proud Papa to his fur babies Indy and Juniper. Jon loved frying turkeys for his family at Thanksgiving while enjoying a cold Natural Light and a shot of Bulleit Bourbon. In addition to his father and mother he is survived by the love of his life, fiancé Annie Boyer, brother Michael H. Dunn (Sarah), sister Sarah Randrup (Anders), brother-in-law Kevin Wolff, grandparents Granville and Mary Ann Eskridge, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jon is also survived by Cale Ashcraft and his amazing Johnson's Seed & Feed work family, and countless beloved friends, including Chris Beath, Chuck Kriegisch, and Spencer Brown. He was preceded in death by his sister Erica Wolff and nephew Ryker Randrup. #WHISKEYTANGO. A Celebration of Jon's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Jon to Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland, PO Box 92, Millersville, MD 21108 or the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories about Jon with his family.
Jonathan A. Dunn (Jon), 31, of Salisbury passed away in his home on June 7th, 2020. Born on September 7th, 1988 in Salisbury, he was the son of Michael Dunn and Karen Kim Dunn. Jon was a graduate of Bennett High School and worked as the greenhouse manager at Johnson's Seed & Feed. Jon brought his heart to work with him every day and enjoyed helping his customers pick the perfect plant or offering advice on growing techniques. He always had a way of lighting up any room he entered with his brilliant smile and exuberant personality. Jon had so much passion and zest for life. He was an avid fisherman and would jump on the chance to reel in a fresh catch. He had many happy memories from the hunting camp, Boy Scouts, and numerous fishing trips aboard his Dad's boat, the Sarah Elizabeth. In recent years he became a Certified Master Gardener for which he was able to share his love of gardening with his community. Jon loved jamming out at music concerts, wearing his kilt at the Maryland Renaissance Festival, and was the proud Papa to his fur babies Indy and Juniper. Jon loved frying turkeys for his family at Thanksgiving while enjoying a cold Natural Light and a shot of Bulleit Bourbon. In addition to his father and mother he is survived by the love of his life, fiancé Annie Boyer, brother Michael H. Dunn (Sarah), sister Sarah Randrup (Anders), brother-in-law Kevin Wolff, grandparents Granville and Mary Ann Eskridge, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jon is also survived by Cale Ashcraft and his amazing Johnson's Seed & Feed work family, and countless beloved friends, including Chris Beath, Chuck Kriegisch, and Spencer Brown. He was preceded in death by his sister Erica Wolff and nephew Ryker Randrup. #WHISKEYTANGO. A Celebration of Jon's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Jon to Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland, PO Box 92, Millersville, MD 21108 or the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories about Jon with his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.