Jonathan A. "Jon" Dunn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan "Jon" A. Dunn

Jonathan A. Dunn (Jon), 31, of Salisbury passed away in his home on June 7th, 2020. Born on September 7th, 1988 in Salisbury, he was the son of Michael Dunn and Karen Kim Dunn. Jon was a graduate of Bennett High School and worked as the greenhouse manager at Johnson's Seed & Feed. Jon brought his heart to work with him every day and enjoyed helping his customers pick the perfect plant or offering advice on growing techniques. He always had a way of lighting up any room he entered with his brilliant smile and exuberant personality. Jon had so much passion and zest for life. He was an avid fisherman and would jump on the chance to reel in a fresh catch. He had many happy memories from the hunting camp, Boy Scouts, and numerous fishing trips aboard his Dad's boat, the Sarah Elizabeth. In recent years he became a Certified Master Gardener for which he was able to share his love of gardening with his community. Jon loved jamming out at music concerts, wearing his kilt at the Maryland Renaissance Festival, and was the proud Papa to his fur babies Indy and Juniper. Jon loved frying turkeys for his family at Thanksgiving while enjoying a cold Natural Light and a shot of Bulleit Bourbon. In addition to his father and mother he is survived by the love of his life, fiancé Annie Boyer, brother Michael H. Dunn (Sarah), sister Sarah Randrup (Anders), brother-in-law Kevin Wolff, grandparents Granville and Mary Ann Eskridge, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jon is also survived by Cale Ashcraft and his amazing Johnson's Seed & Feed work family, and countless beloved friends, including Chris Beath, Chuck Kriegisch, and Spencer Brown. He was preceded in death by his sister Erica Wolff and nephew Ryker Randrup. #WHISKEYTANGO. A Celebration of Jon's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Jon to Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland, PO Box 92, Millersville, MD 21108 or the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories about Jon with his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved