1/1
Jonathan Allen "Jon" Dunn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan "Jon" Allen Dunn

Salisbury - The celebration of life for Jonathan Dunn will be held at the WildFlower Estate Farm and Venue 24764 Ocean Gateway -Mardela Springs MD 21837 on July 11th. Visitation with family will begin at 11am with a short service to follow at 1pm . Jon loved always being able to show off his artistic side and passion by putting his special touch on every plant and flower taken home from Johnson's Seed & Feed. So in true Jon Dunn fashion : the family ask that you wear bright, vibrant and comfortable clothes, the same way Jon would wear it . This is a celebration of everything Jon was to all of us, every smile , every laugh, every hunting and or fishing trip and every drink he shared with us while making memories we will always cherish. #WHISKEYTANGO Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 4 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 AM
WildFlower Estate Farm and Venue
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
01:00 PM
WildFlower Estate Farm and Venue
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved