Jonathan "Jon" Allen Dunn
Salisbury - The celebration of life for Jonathan Dunn will be held at the WildFlower Estate Farm and Venue 24764 Ocean Gateway -Mardela Springs MD 21837 on July 11th. Visitation with family will begin at 11am with a short service to follow at 1pm . Jon loved always being able to show off his artistic side and passion by putting his special touch on every plant and flower taken home from Johnson's Seed & Feed. So in true Jon Dunn fashion : the family ask that you wear bright, vibrant and comfortable clothes, the same way Jon would wear it . This is a celebration of everything Jon was to all of us, every smile , every laugh, every hunting and or fishing trip and every drink he shared with us while making memories we will always cherish. #WHISKEYTANGO Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com