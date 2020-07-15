Joseph Bombino
Ocean Pines - Joseph Bombino, age 100, died on Monday, July 13 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Italian immigrants Gaetano and Maria D'Auria Bombino. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary L. Bombino, and children James G. Bombino of Martinsburg, WV, and Cynthia L. Watson and her husband John of Pittsville, MD. There are two grandchildren Genessa Bombino, and Joshua Bombino (Chelsea) and one great-grandson, Benjamin Bombino. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Foster, a brother, Robert Bombino, grandson Braden Bombino and great-grandson Samuel Bombino.
Mr. Bombino served in the United States Army Air Corp and received his Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma University. He had been employed as an engineer with the U.S. Federal Power Commission and started a consulting firm after retiring from government. He and his family purchased a home in Ocean Pines in 1982 and moved to the Eastern Shore permanently in 1990. He was a lifelong member of the VFW and enjoyed reminiscing about his time flying bombing missions over Germany in WWII. His passion was travelling around the world with Mary and during his life had visited every continent on Earth. He also enjoyed computing and rode the home computing wave from the early 70's, remaining computer-literate until now. He especially enjoyed computer games in recent years.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11:00 AM, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Pam Ward will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Garden of the Pines near Ocean Pines. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks will be required during visitation and the service.
