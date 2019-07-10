|
|
Joseph Davis
Onancock - Joseph M. Davis, 84, of Onancock, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, in Onancock, Virginia.
Born in Salem, New Jersey, Joseph was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Davis. He was affectionately known as "Joe" by his family and friends. On December 23, 1957, he married the love of his life Emma Sue Butts Davis. Joseph was an educator for thirty- eight years in the Accomack County School System.
Funeral services were held at Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Church, Savageville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Joseph leaves to cherish his memories: his two sons, Anthony, and Hosea; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Charles; sister, Mary; several nieces and nephews; loving friend, Mary Garvin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019