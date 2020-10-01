1/1
Joseph Kelly
Joseph Kelly

Parksley - Mr. Joseph Kelly, 59, of Parksley, passed away on Tuesday, September 29th.

Mr. Kelly was born to Thomas and Teresa Kelly on Long Island, and he grew up in Orient, New York, graduating from Greenport High School in 1978. He attended college in Farmville, VA and after a brief period in Long Island, he moved to Parksley, VA, and spent his career working both as a commercial fisherman and a farmer. He was particularly proud of his fishing boat "Toots", which he used for both for fishing and long-line lobstering in the waters off the east coast of Virginia.

Mr. Kelly was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He met his wife Peggy on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and they were married for 32 years. He is also survived by their four children, Sarah Prior of Parksley, Joseph Prior (Angela) of Newport News, VA, James Kelly (Amy) of Salisbury, MD, and Thomas Kelly of Salisbury, MD; and three grandchildren, Andy Totty, Caleb Totty, and Iris Kelly. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Patrick Kelly (Ellen) of Ledyard, CT; and sisters Mary Kelly (Heather Peck) of Charlottesville, VA, and Elizabeth Kelly Hancock (Michael) of Charlottesville, VA; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe was a family favorite who will be terribly missed by all.

In addition to the love of his family, Mr. Kelly's life was enriched by his countless friends from the Eastern Shore of Virginia and eastern Long Island. Despite his busy work schedule, he used social media to stay in contact with his friends and was never reluctant about expressing his views of the world. Mr. Kelly was a member of St. Peter's Parish in Onley, VA.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 2:00 pm from the Kelly Family Cemetery, Whites Neck Road, in Parksley, with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chincoteague Beacon from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
