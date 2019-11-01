|
|
Joseph Maycock
Berlin - Joseph Maycock 86, of Berlin, passed away on October 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Coastal Hospice at The Lake in Salisbury. Born January 6, 1933, he was the son of Joseph and Elizabeth Maycock.
Joe served his country in the United States Army and later as a Nassau County Police Officer for 22 years. He was also a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by loving wife of 62 years Helen Maycock and son Joseph Maycock Jr. Survived by children William Maycock and his wife Cynthia, Edward Maycock, Kathleen Maycock; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; life-long friends Joseph and Catherine Rogers.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11211 Beauchamp Rd, Berlin, MD 21811. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's honor may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019