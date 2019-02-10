Joseph Michael Krisewicz



Salisbury - Joseph Michael Krisewicz, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019, at age 84, in Denver, Colorado. He was born on March 26, 1934, in Moosic, Pennsylvania, to the late Marie M. Smith of Salisbury, Maryland, He was predeceased by his loving wife, Claire Jaggard Krisewicz.



Joseph is survived by his son, Brant Krisewicz, a Business Developer, of Denver, Colorado, and his daughter, Kathi Krisewicz Adams, an Attorney, along with his three grandchildren: Edith "Edie" Marie Adams (11), Katherine "Kate" Elizabeth Adams (10), and James "Joe" Edward Adams III (7). He was known as "Poppy Joe" to his grandchildren, and his grandson took on the nickname "Bubby Joe" in his honor. Joe is also survived by his Shedlesky family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he grew up.



During his service in the Army, Joe, a Captain and Officer, fought in the Vietnam War, and was well decorated. While serving our country, he also earned his license as a pilot in the Army. He was a respected soldier who was stationed in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort. Campbell in Kentucky, and in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Fort Benning Georgia, Fort Shafter in Hawaii, and also in Germany and Vietnam. During his early life, Joe was passionate about carpentry, sailing, and adamantly enjoyed flying—including his own single-prop plane.



Joe earned his B.A. from Gettysburg College, and his M.A. in Education from Salisbury University. He began teaching English at Parkside High School, in Salisbury, and soon became a very respected teacher. He is held in high regard for his dedication to teaching English as a Second Language for James M. Bennett High School. He enjoyed helping others succeed, and continued tutoring ESOL after retiring. Most of all, Joe loved his family, career, and what he could do for others. He was loved and he will be missed.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, 2/11/2019 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will be receiving guests prior to the service from 1:00PM-2:00PM.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804, 410-742-5141. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family through Joe's online obituary at :



